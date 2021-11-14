NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.430-$6.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.
NASDAQ NICE traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $311.72. The stock had a trading volume of 557,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,431. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.00. NICE has a 12 month low of $211.25 and a 12 month high of $319.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 104.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.
