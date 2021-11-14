Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to Announce $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report $1.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. MSA Safety posted earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MSA Safety.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSA. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,185.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,952 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,766 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.60. The company had a trading volume of 89,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,582. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.94 and a beta of 0.93. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $137.95 and a 52-week high of $172.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.89%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSA Safety (MSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.