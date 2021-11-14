Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Cap Hits $14.16 Million

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 14th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $14.16 million and approximately $10,224.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 55% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $2.96 or 0.00004591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.31 or 0.00307767 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00103857 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.75 or 0.00147049 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000276 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 100.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

