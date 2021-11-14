Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to Announce $1.10 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will announce $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $5.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $127,663.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,735.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,656 shares of company stock worth $933,299 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 123,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,272 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 675.8% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 52,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 45,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,035,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.23. 123,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $51.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

