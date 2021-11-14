Head to Head Analysis: Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) & Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) and Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Northern Trust has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iowa First Bancshares has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Northern Trust and Iowa First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust 4 6 6 0 2.13 Iowa First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northern Trust currently has a consensus price target of $115.53, suggesting a potential downside of 7.79%. Given Northern Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northern Trust is more favorable than Iowa First Bancshares.

Dividends

Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Iowa First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Northern Trust pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Iowa First Bancshares pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Northern Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Iowa First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Northern Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Iowa First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northern Trust and Iowa First Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust $6.30 billion 4.13 $1.21 billion $6.34 19.76 Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A $2.33 million $2.41 17.10

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Iowa First Bancshares. Iowa First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Trust and Iowa First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust 21.70% 13.45% 0.86% Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Northern Trust beats Iowa First Bancshares on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management. The Corporate & Institutional Services Segment offers asset servicing, brokerage, banking and related services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds. The Wealth Management Segment includes trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services, financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration, family business consulting; family financial education, brokerage services and private and business banking. Northern Trust was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Iowa First Bancshares Company Profile

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial and Industrial; Commercial Real Estate Owner Occupied; Commercial Real Estate Nonowner Occupied; Agriculture; Residential Real Estate, and Consumer and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Muscatine, IA.

