Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.60 billion-$6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.42 billion.

TPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.19.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $45.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,188,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tapestry stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Tapestry worth $49,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

