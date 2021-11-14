Brokerages Set Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) PT at $117.30

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on VC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Visteon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VC traded up $4.16 on Tuesday, hitting $124.00. 194,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,966. Visteon has a 1-year low of $91.61 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.25 and a beta of 2.05.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visteon will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Visteon by 73,048.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 719,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,050,000 after acquiring an additional 718,797 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Visteon by 43.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,094,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,476,000 after acquiring an additional 332,422 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Visteon by 32.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,881,000 after acquiring an additional 262,764 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Visteon by 51.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 642,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,622,000 after acquiring an additional 216,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Visteon by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 180,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,085,000 after purchasing an additional 83,205 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.