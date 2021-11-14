Brokerages Set AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Target Price at $70.71

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AER. TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get AerCap alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

AER stock traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $64.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,004. AerCap has a 12-month low of $34.81 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.28.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.