Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to Post -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.39). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.57). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACRS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,348. The company has a market cap of $912.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.46. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $30.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

