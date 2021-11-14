Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.700-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.78 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSTO. Aegis boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.82.

Shares of VSTO stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.79. The company had a trading volume of 549,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,315. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $48.75.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.20 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vista Outdoor stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 97.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.96% of Vista Outdoor worth $25,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

