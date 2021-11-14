Analysts Anticipate Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $7.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HZNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.27.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $5,515,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $2,507,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,832 shares of company stock valued at $22,521,442. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.87. 1,570,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,184. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $66.41 and a one year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.08. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.