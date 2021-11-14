Brokerages Expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to Announce $2.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will report earnings of $2.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.68. Encore Capital Group posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year earnings of $10.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $9.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share.

ECPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:ECPG traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.95. 311,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,925. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $60.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,490,000 after buying an additional 23,307 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 579,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

