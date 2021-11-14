$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.29. Park Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

PK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Truist Securities upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.49. 2,606,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,783. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

