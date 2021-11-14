The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives $182.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Hershey alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,181.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,505 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,886. Hershey has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $182.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hershey will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.