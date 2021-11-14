mStable USD (MUSD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $118,429.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. mStable USD has a market cap of $40.85 million and approximately $118,429.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

