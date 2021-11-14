Redd Hits Market Cap of $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,094.52 or 0.99474115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00048849 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00037781 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $381.46 or 0.00592029 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000135 BTC.

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

