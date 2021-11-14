SYNC Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,166.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and $4,166.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.14 or 0.00349189 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012220 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008826 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005331 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,315,784 coins and its circulating supply is 121,325,303 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

