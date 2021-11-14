Chrono.tech Price Hits $49.54 on Major Exchanges (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $35.18 million and approximately $661,252.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be bought for $49.54 or 0.00077173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00051576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.30 or 0.00220135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00086072 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TIMEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.