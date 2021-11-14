Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Eagle Bancorp posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.

EGBN has been the subject of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 36,107 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 24,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGBN traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.19. 67,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.29 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

