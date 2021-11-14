Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives $112.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.20. 657,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,872. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $84.82 and a 12 month high of $104.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.79 and a 200 day moving average of $95.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

