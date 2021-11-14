Analysts Set Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) PT at $170.50

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WKCMF. Societe Generale cut Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €161.00 ($189.41) to €175.00 ($205.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WKCMF stock traded up $5.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 384. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of $106.00 and a 52-week high of $196.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.03.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.