Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.85.

TDOC has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,160 shares of company stock worth $3,098,130 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $5,346,000. Spence Asset Management grew its position in Teladoc Health by 0.8% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,527,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Teladoc Health by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 166.7% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,022,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,190. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.57. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $120.67 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 0.33.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.