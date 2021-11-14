Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.85.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,160 shares of company stock worth $3,098,130 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth $3,956,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 1,789.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth $840,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 8.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.42. 3,022,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,190. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $120.67 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.57.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

