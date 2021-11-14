$0.82 EPS Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Omega Healthcare Investors posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OHI. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Capital One Financial downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

OHI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.74. 2,866,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,897. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 116.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at $289,000. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 131,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 51,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 115,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 51,046 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

