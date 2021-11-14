Zacks: Analysts Expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.86 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will announce sales of $33.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.41 billion and the highest is $35.49 billion. Verizon Communications posted sales of $34.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year sales of $133.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $131.95 billion to $135.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $131.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $127.38 billion to $136.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.34. 14,376,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,080,122. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average is $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $216.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,046,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verizon Communications (VZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.