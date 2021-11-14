cVault.finance Market Capitalization Tops $95.42 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 14th. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $9,542.43 or 0.14874924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $95.42 million and approximately $226,917.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00051514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.64 or 0.00220799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00085921 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

