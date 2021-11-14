Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Hits $0.0454 on Major Exchanges

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for $0.0454 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $20.08 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

