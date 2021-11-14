Zoracles 24-Hour Volume Reaches $137,822.00 (ZORA)

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 14th. Zoracles has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and $137,822.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zoracles has traded 89.5% higher against the dollar. One Zoracles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $667.15 or 0.01039971 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00071208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00073825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00095871 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,528.42 or 1.00588107 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,510.08 or 0.07030399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Zoracles Coin Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com . The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zoracles

