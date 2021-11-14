DMScript (DMST) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. DMScript has a market cap of $302,584.63 and $2,586.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00071208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00073825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00095871 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,528.42 or 1.00588107 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,510.08 or 0.07030399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

