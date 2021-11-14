Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SHO. TheStreet raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.22.

SHO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,779,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,948,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,265,000 after purchasing an additional 131,369 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 90,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 61,558 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 345,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

