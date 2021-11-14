Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

NASDAQ BPTH traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.67. 97,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,790. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bio-Path stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 1,976.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Bio-Path worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

