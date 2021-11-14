Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$0.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of LXP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $15.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.43%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 449,672 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $18,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

