Brokerages Set Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Target Price at $208.33

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $208.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. Cowen started coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMED traded up $2.10 on Tuesday, hitting $182.79. The stock had a trading volume of 214,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,633. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.53. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $137.82 and a 52-week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

