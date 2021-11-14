Brokerages Set Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) PT at $150.29

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:UHS traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $130.84. The stock had a trading volume of 354,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.55 and a 200 day moving average of $148.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $121.23 and a 12-month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 118.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 24,136 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 157.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after buying an additional 26,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,863,000 after buying an additional 40,779 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at $1,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

