NerveNetwork (NVT) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 14th. One NerveNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NerveNetwork has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. NerveNetwork has a market capitalization of $7.96 million and $4,083.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NerveNetwork (NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

Buying and Selling NerveNetwork

