Brokerages Anticipate Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will report ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Karyopharm Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($2.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($1.77). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS.

KPTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

NASDAQ:KPTI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.49. 947,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,524. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $641.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,211,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after acquiring an additional 157,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after acquiring an additional 955,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,491 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 21.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,488,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after acquiring an additional 267,312 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

