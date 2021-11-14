The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for GAP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. GAP posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAP will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

GPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on GAP from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on GAP from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on GAP from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on GAP from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.79.

Shares of GAP stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,827,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,637,313. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of GAP by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of GAP by 444.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GAP by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GAP by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of GAP during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

