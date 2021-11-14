EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.440-$2.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.720-$8.790 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $671.36. The stock had a trading volume of 492,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,744. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 93.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $630.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $565.28. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $311.82 and a twelve month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $607.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $609.00.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total transaction of $768,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

