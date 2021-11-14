EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.440-$2.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.720-$8.790 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $671.36. The stock had a trading volume of 492,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,744. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 93.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $630.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $565.28. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $311.82 and a twelve month high of $725.40.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total transaction of $768,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
About EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
