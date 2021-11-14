Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Receives $19.00 Average PT from Analysts

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

MNR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,649. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 54.23% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. FMR LLC raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 374.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 45,680 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 388,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.