Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives $181.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.62. The company had a trading volume of 697,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,413. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.39 and a 200 day moving average of $161.94. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.65 and a 1-year high of $187.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

