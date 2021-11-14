Typerium Trading 80.8% Higher This Week (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Typerium has a total market capitalization of $999,321.06 and $945.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typerium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Typerium has traded 80.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00051522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.72 or 0.00220294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00085926 BTC.

About Typerium

Typerium (TYPE) is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Typerium’s official website is typerium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Typerium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

