Comparing Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) and Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) and Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Travel + Leisure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenia Hotels & Resorts 1 1 4 0 2.50 Travel + Leisure 0 1 4 0 2.80

Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.47%. Travel + Leisure has a consensus target price of $72.17, suggesting a potential upside of 30.03%. Given Travel + Leisure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Travel + Leisure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenia Hotels & Resorts $369.78 million 5.65 -$163.33 million ($0.84) -21.79 Travel + Leisure $2.16 billion 2.22 -$255.00 million $2.33 23.82

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Travel + Leisure. Xenia Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Travel + Leisure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Travel + Leisure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenia Hotels & Resorts -19.72% -6.41% -3.12% Travel + Leisure 7.01% -26.19% 3.52%

Summary

Travel + Leisure beats Xenia Hotels & Resorts on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co. is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products. Travel + Leisure Co. is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. Travel + Leisure was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

