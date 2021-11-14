Terra Price Hits $50.26 on Top Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $50.26 or 0.00078344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $22.65 billion and $414.33 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008943 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 927,893,708 coins and its circulating supply is 450,679,998 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

