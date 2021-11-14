NEXT.coin (NEXT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,149.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $662.76 or 0.01033145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.70 or 0.00273885 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.11 or 0.00260495 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00053422 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000905 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00010311 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00028693 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

