$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Saratoga Investment posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Saratoga Investment.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.85% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,589. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $328.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.13%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saratoga Investment (SAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.