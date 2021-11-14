TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.91. TriCo Bancshares reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $83.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 13.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 7.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 50,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.31. The company had a trading volume of 46,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,955. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.62. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

