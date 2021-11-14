Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.820-$2.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.770-$0.810 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Get Vontier alerts:

VNT traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.61. The stock had a trading volume of 903,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.75. Vontier has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vontier stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Vontier worth $38,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.