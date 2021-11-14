EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.440-$2.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.720-$8.790 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPAM. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $609.00.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $671.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,744. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $311.82 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $630.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $565.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.12, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total transaction of $778,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.