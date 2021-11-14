Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-$0.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:LXP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,538,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,471. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.65. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $15.01.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $18,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.