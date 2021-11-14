Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) to post $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBOE. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.46.

Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.96. 460,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,947. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $84.65 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,963,000 after acquiring an additional 33,253 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 710,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,595,000 after buying an additional 19,498 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $19,975,000. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% in the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 112,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.